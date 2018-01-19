Knives Allegedly Stolen From Garfield Business

GARFIELD (KFSM) — A local business is offering a reward to help find an alleged thief.

The Flying RF at 16601 U.S. 62 in Garfield says two people stole a Case knife display about 2:36 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 18). The store estimates the value of the stolen items to be roughly $500.

The store, which sells feed, seed, fertilizer, hardware and other farm and pet supplies, is offering a Case knife to anyone who positively identifies the alleged thieves.

Anyone with more information should contact the store through its Facebook page or call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 479-271-1011.