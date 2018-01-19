Local Group Receives Building To Provide For Stray Animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAIRIE GROVE (KFSM) -- A generous donation is helping local cats.

The Friends of Prairie Grove Pound and the NWA Cat Clinic posted on Facebook in search of a new space to spay and neuter cats, and within 24-hours, a 3,000 square-foot building was given toward the cause.

They've saved 1,500 animals, and have neutered about 800.

The former building did not provide enough space, but now, there will be enough space to help reduce the stray cat issue.

"Cats can have two litters a year. They can get pregnant at four months, and the only way to reduce the population is to get them spayed and neutered," said Marcia Donley founder of Cat Clinic NWA.

The groups are asking for volunteers to help paint and sheet rock their new building, which is expected to open during Fall 2018.