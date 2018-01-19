Metabolic Research Center -Healthy Lifestyle Grocery Shopping – Phase 20

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“Bobby just hit a plateau, which is completely normal where he is in his program,” said Sarah. “He had a consistent weight loss for the last four weeks and we'll get right back to it and see probably another three, four-pound loss by next week.”

“I mean, I know there's going to be weeks that you don't see a significant loss that you want to see but you kind of got to stay on the program and keep knowing that the goal is eventually going to get there, you just have to keep working hard,” said Bobby.

“We offer a lot for clients, it's the whole picture; we've got to help them with not just their menu plans and what foods you're going to be eating, but teaching them what to buy at the grocery store,” said Sarah. “We teach them what to look for, what to avoid.”

“Before I never went, never shopped for myself but now I do it on a regular basis and not only do I go, I know what to get, I know what to lean towards,” said Bobby. “They've taught me how to read labels, what I should get, what's good for me and what's good for the program that I'm on and especially what to avoid when I am at the store.”

Segment Sponsored By: Metabolic Research Center