× North Little Rock Mother Killed, 5-Year-Old Injured During Shooting

NORTH LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — A mother died and her 5-year-old daughter was injured after being shot while outside of a North Little Rock apartment complex, reports 5NEWS CBS affiliate THV11.

A masked suspect approached the mother while she was warming up her car, THV11 also reports. The mothers’ other children, a 9-year-old and 10-year-old were able to get away.

The shooting happened about 6:30 a.m. Friday (Jan. 20) at Fairfax Crossings Apartments located on McCain Park Place.

The investigation continues. Police continue searching for the suspect.