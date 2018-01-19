× Northark Seeks NJCAA Investigation Into Racial Heckling Allegations

HARRISON (KFSM) — North Arkansas College has asked its governing athletic body to investigate allegations of racial heckling from fans during a recent basketball game after the college’s internal investigation revealed one fan made “crow calls” during the game.

Dr. Randy Esters, Northark president, said the fan had no racial intent and volunteered to stop making the noise if it was perceived to be hurtful.

Esters, who didn’t identify the fan, said the fan wanted to distract opposing players during Jan. 10 games between Labette (Kan.) Community College and Northark.

The internal investigation will continue, but the college reached out to the National Junior College Athletic Association to ensure “complete transparency,” Esters said in a statement released Thursday (Jan. 18). The association oversees two-year colleges.

“I’m confident the NJCAA will conduct a through investigation, and Northark will support the outcome and take appropriation action at that time,” Esters said.

Esters said video footage available to the college couldn’t substantiate other reported claims of racial heckling.

He apologized on behalf of the college and said officials are planning to make sure everyone feels welcome “in Pioneer Country.”

Esters said the college didn’t receive any complaints until the Parsons Sun, a Kansas newspaper covering the games, reported that Northark fans “hurled “monkey noises and crow caws — a reference to Jim Crow.”

Esters added that while college officials learned some comments were reported “that deeply troubled some of our guests,” officials were unsure of specifications.

“This is such an unfortunate situation and we are saddened by the thought that anyone would feel unwelcome on our campus,” Esters said.