Paint The Town Red Event Brings Awareness About Heart Disease

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Heart disease is the number one killer of all Americans right now. Nearly 30 percent of the deaths in Northwest Arkansas are annually attributed to heart disease.

The American Heart Association is "painting the town red" to raise awareness about heart.

Keturah White said the event is important to her because she had three strokes within 24 hours when she was 26-years-old.

White said before then, she knew little to nothing about heart disease.

She's an example of why the American Heart Association focuses on raising awareness to help Americans fight back with knowledge.

"Heart disease is 70 percent preventable, so the more we can teach, the more we can educate... ," Kaley Schwab with the Heart Association said.

About $60 million was raised nationwide during 2017 toward the cause.