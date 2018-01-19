Pea Ridge Teen Arrested; Accused Of Stealing Cars & Credit Cards

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) — A Pea Ridge teenager is facing felony theft charges after being accused of stealing vehicles and credit cards from Pea Ridge and Bella Vista.

A truck was stolen out of Pea Ridge and a car was stolen out of Bella Vista in Nov. 2017, along with several other items including credit cards.

The suspects went to Missouri where they used the credit cards to purchase food at McDonald’s, fuel at the gas station, and spent several hundred dollars on jewelry at Walmart.

After photographs were shared on social media, multiple citizens identified Jeffery White, 18 of Pea Ridge, as a suspect.

According to police, White admitted to being in possession of the stolen truck and credit cards in Pea Ridge, using the truck to drive to Missouri, using a stolen credit card to get gas, using the card to buy over $700 worth of jewelry at Walmart, driving the truck to Bella Vista and committing the residential burglary.

White is facing three counts of felony theft by receiving charges. Police said other arrests for other suspects are also possible in connection to these cases.