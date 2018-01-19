× Police: Two Wanted Felons Injure Two Officers At Local Walmart

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Two felons wanted for aggravated robbery and other felony charges are accused of injuring two officers Friday (Jan. 19) at Walmart.

Joshua Shawn Coffman, 20, and Braden Collins, 19, are accused of felony second-degree battery, and misdemeanor fleeing, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Police said while the two were being arrested, Coffman injured an officer’s shoulder, and Collins injured an officer’s eye.

About 1:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to Walmart on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard after store employees called about “suspicious people”. When officers arrived, the two were at the front of the store and were acting aggressive toward store employees, a police report states.

Both were found to have warrants out for the arrest. Coffman had warrants out for aggravated robbery, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and criminal mischief. Coffman had warrants out for aggravated robbery and residential burglary.

While the two were being arrested, Coffman allegedly tried to punch an officer in the face and injured the officer’s shoulder, the report states.

Collins reportedly caused a laceration to another officer’s eye, the report also states.

Both are currently being booked into the Washington County Detention Center.