Tickets Still Available For 2018 Fort Smith Burns Night Dinner

FORT SMITH (KFSM) - Firefighters don't just fight fires and save lives. There's a group of them that serve our community through music and you can support them through an upcoming event with rich Scottish roots.

Even though the event is still days away, the Fort Smith Burns Night Dinner is going to be taking place at Bricktown Brewery on Saturday, Jan. 27. Tickets are still available, so you can come and celebrate several Scottish traditions.

The dinner pays tribute to Robert Burns, who is the creator of many Scottish poems.

At the dinner, they'll have all things Scottish such as food, cocktails, and music. Three bands will perform including The Crumbs, Scotland Rising, and a performance from the Fort Smith Firefighters Pipe and Drum Corps, which is where all the money raised will be going.

The Fort Smith Firefighters Pipe and Drum Corps is a group of firefighters who travel around the Natural State and play during parades, law enforcement and veterans funerals, and ceremonies.

So far, they've sold 100 tickets, but they still have several more spots to fill. The Burns Night Dinner is their only fundraiser of the year and they money raised goes toward equipment and clothing. " We need funds throughout the year to fund uniforms, pipe maintenance, and just instrument stuff, " said Captain Ryan Rains.

Tickets are $25 per person. If you're interested in going, you can purchase tickets at Bricktown Brewery.

The dinner is on Saturday, Jan. 27 starting at 5:30 p.m. at Bricktown Brewery in downtown Fort Smith.