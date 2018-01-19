× Volunteers Wanted For Wreath Pickup In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Anyone interested is welcome to help pickup memorial wreaths Saturday (Jan. 20) at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

The pickup will happen 9-11:30 a.m. The cemetery is located at 700 S. Government Ave.

Those who are interested will join charitable group Bo’s Blessings and cemetery staff in the pickup. The wreaths will be broken apart and recycled on a later date.

In December, more than 8,000 wreaths were placed on the headstones of veterans to remember and honor those who sacrificed for our country.