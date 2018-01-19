Weekend Weather: Cloudy Saturday, Rain Sunday?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warm temperatures will continue into the weekend with highs in the 60s. Cloud cover will be abundant on Saturday with mostly dry weather.

On Sunday, a cold front will move into the area with a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the late-evening or early overnight.

It continues to look like the best rain chances will focus across Central Arkansas with most storms developing east of our area.

Here's a look...

6PM SUNDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms across SE Oklahoma and West Central Arkansas

MIDNIGHT LATE-SUNDAY/EARLY-MONDAY: Rain moves out of our area with cooler air filtering in from the northwest.

Most showers should be over by the Monday morning drive to work/school.

-Garrett