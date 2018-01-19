Weekend Weather: Cloudy Saturday, Rain Sunday?

Warm temperatures will continue into the weekend with highs in the 60s. Cloud cover will be abundant on Saturday with mostly dry weather.

On Sunday, a cold front will move into the area with a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the late-evening or early overnight.

It continues to look like the best rain chances will focus across Central Arkansas with most storms developing east of our area.

Here's a look...

6PM SUNDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms across SE Oklahoma and West Central Arkansas

MIDNIGHT LATE-SUNDAY/EARLY-MONDAY: Rain moves out of our area with cooler air filtering in from the northwest.

Most showers should be over by the Monday morning drive to work/school.

-Garrett