Arkansas Does Just Enough To Hold Off Ole Miss

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) - Entering Saturday's SEC clash with Ole Miss, there was a hint of a must-win feel to the game for the Razorbacks. Arkansas came out and played that way but they had to play the full 40 minutes.

Arkansas built multiple double digit leads, including in the second half, but Ole Miss did just enough to make it interesting but the Hogs posted a 97-93 win inside Bud Walton Arena.

The win was big for Arkansas as they had lost four of their previous five SEC games.

After coming off the bench for the second time in three games, Daryl Macon provided an offensive spark as he quickly nailed three 3-pointers and 11 points total as the Razorbacks built a 50-38 lead at the half.

Arkansas hit eight first half 3-pointers and finished the game going 11-of-22 from long distance. Jaylen Barford led the Hogs with 23 points while Macon added 20 and Daniel Gafford finished with 15. Macon was 11-of-12 from the foul line. Ole Miss was paced by Terence Davis with a game high 30 on 10-of-14 shooting, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range.

The Razorbacks travel to Georgia on Tuesday.