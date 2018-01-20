Coats And Caffeine Charity Event For NWA Women’s Shelter

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — People gathered Saturday (Jan. 20) for an annual event benefiting the Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter. It was held at 8th Street Market in Bentonville.

The annual “Coats and Caffeine Charity Drive” featured a wide range of activities such as a poker run and a car show with hundreds of classic vehicles.

Those attending the event were encouraged to bring any basic household items, or supplies, to donate to the shelter.

“Today we filled about a 40-foot trailer full of supplies, hopefully maybe raised $5, $10 grand … we will just keep doing these events throughout the year,” said Coats and Caffeine Founders and Organizers Jeremy and London Mincke.

This is the third year for the event.

If you missed out on the supply drive, but still want to donate go to nwaws.org.