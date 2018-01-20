Fort Smith: Diesel Fuel Spill Cleanup Underway At Creekmore Park

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Fire crews are on the scene of a diesel fuel spill at Creekmore Park. The park is located at Rogers and South 31st Street.

Crews said a drum on the property that holds diesel fuel to run the train at the park had a small rusted hole that caused 150 to 200 gallons of diesel fuel to leak out of that drum.

According to the fire chief, the spill is contained, there is no immediate danger to anyone at the park and it is still open at this point.