Mike Anderson recaps Arkansas's 97-93 win over Ole Miss. The head Hog talks about balance, bench points and late free throw shooting that sealed the victory.

The Razorbacks (13-6, 3-4) next travel to Athens, Georgia to face the Bulldogs (12-5, 3-3) on Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m.