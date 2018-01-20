Medical Marijuana Seminar Held In Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- People from across Arkansas came to Fort Smith Saturday (Jan. 20)to learn how they can get involved in the state's newest industry...medical marijuana.

A seminar was held at the DoubleTree Hotel and hosted by the Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association .

Potential candidates in the medical cannabis industry learned about what they need to know to cultivate or sell the medical drug legally.

The event also educated attendees about the health benefits of the drug.

"You're looking for medicine, you're looking for an alternative from opioids or antidepressants or medications that have so many severe side effects," said Arkansans for Compassionate Care Program Director Melissa Fults.

Once the system is up and running, cannabis will be prescribed by doctors as an alternate to opioids, antidepressants, and other medications with severe side effects.

Several speakers shared what everyone in the business will need to know about interactions with other drugs, patient needs and other often-overlooked aspects of working in the industry.