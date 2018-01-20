× Officer Involved Shooting In Gravette

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KFSM) — An officer involved shooting happened near 2nd Avenue SE in Gravette Saturday (Jan. 20), according to Benton County Sheriff’s Sergeant Shannon Jenkins.

Police were called to the location due to a reported disturbance. At one point shots were fired by officers, according to BCSO.

Jenkins said the suspect’s name is Linwood Hughes and was considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital and his condition is unknown, according to BCSO.

Arkansas State Police and BCSO is assisting Gravette police in the incident.

A local business in the area told 5NEWS that police activity had been going since early afternoon behind the Arvest Bank.

STORY DEVELOPING.