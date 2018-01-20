Ozark Natural Foods – Hey Good Cookin’ – Green Chili Hominy Chicken Soup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For this week’s Hey Good Cookin’, Heather Artripe with Ozark Natural Foods has the perfect soup for these chilly winter days.

Green Chili Hominy Chicken Soup

Ingredients

1 T olive oil

1 onion, diced

1 Green Bell Pepper, diced

4 cloves garlic, diced

1 t cumin

2 t Mexican Oregano

3 C hominy

1 can green chilies

1 jar salsa Verde

4 C chicken broth

2 T lime juice

1 lb. leftover chicken, shredded

½ C cilantro, roughly chopped

3-4 radishes, sliced, for serving

Salt and Pepper to taste

Sliced jalapenos, sliced avocado, lime wedges, cheese, optional

Directions

In a large pan, add the oil and heat over medium-high heat.

Add the onions and Poblano peppers and cook until tender, about 3-5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Add your garlic, cook 30 seconds.

Add your cumin and oregano, stir to coat.

Add the hominy, stir. Add the green chilies, salsa verde, and chicken broth, stir.

Let simmer for 10 minutes.

Add your chicken, simmer for another 10 minutes.

Add your lime juice and ¼ C cilantro. Season with salt and pepper.

Garnish with remaining cilantro, sliced radishes, avocados, jalapenos, etc.

Segment Sponsored By: Ozark Natural Foods