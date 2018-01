Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warm southerly winds are kicking in for Saturday. That has also pushed in a lot of clouds for the morning, which should last for most of the afternoon. A few breaks are possible by evening.

There is a chance for a sprinkle Saturday afternoon (10%), otherwise more rain chances move in Sunday, especially by the afternoon as a cold front approaches.

Up to an inch of rain could be possible where the storms track. Otherwise expected less than a quarter inch.

-Matt