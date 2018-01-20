× Springdale School Choice Festival

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Top state lawmakers were in Springdale Saturday (Jan. 20) for an event promoting school choice.

National School Choice Week is held every January, and today supporters gathered at The Jones Center to discuss the issue.

The public awareness effort is designed to shine a light on all the education options available to families in Northwest Arkansas.

“Parents are looking for different avenues and different choices of schools and this affords an opportunity for us as well as other schools to present what they have to offer and I really think we have a win win situation,” said Jay and Ruth Edwards with Mighty Minds Pre-K School.

In addition to traditional public schools, some of the options highlighted included charter schools, private schools and home schooling.