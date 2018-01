Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)-- It will be a night of celebrating Catholic education, and it helps raise money for Trinity Jr. High School.

In the video above, 5NEWS Morning Anchor April Baker sits down with the organizers of the gala that's happening on Saturday, Feb. 10.

For ticket purchase/sponsorship packages information, contact Mike Charlton at mcharlton@trinitycatholicjh.org.

You can also find more information here.