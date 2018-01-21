× Dog Safely Rescued After Falling Into Thawing Ice

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kansas (KFSM) — On Sunday (Jan. 21) afternoon Crawford County Fire District No. 1 rescued a dog that fell though thawing ice at E. 530 Avenue, Pittsburg.

Crews said people tried to rescue it and that the dog was in the water for about 10 minutes before 9-1-1 was called.

Upon arrival crews learned that four young adults went into the water, but managed to extricate themselves to safety.

They were treated by Crawford County EMS at the scene.

Using a flat bottom boat, firefighters were able to extricate the dog safely from the water.

Additional agencies helped: Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and EMS, Pittsburg Police and Fire Departments