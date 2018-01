Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)-- The Elks Lodge of Fort Smith is celebrating 150 years serving the area with a birthday bash that is open to the public.

In the video above, 5NEWS Morning Anchor April Baker sat down with Kyle Schmidt from the Elks Lodge to discuss the plans for the party as well as the "Hoop Shoot," a tradition that they are bringing back to help students in the area.