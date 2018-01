HIGHFILL (KFSM) — The Highfill Fire Department volunteered their time early Sunday (Jan. 21) extinguishing a large brush and grass fire on Galley Hollow Road. It took several volunteers and six hours to put the fire out. Crews had to deal with high winds, but due to the quick response the fire was placed under control.

Other agencies also helped: Gallatin, Centerton, Siloam Springs and Tonitown Fire Departments and Arkansas Forestry Commission.