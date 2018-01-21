LIVE Updates: Tracking Severe Storms

Posted 5:06 pm, January 21, 2018, by

Severe thunderstorms are moving across NW Arkansas and the River Valley with a Tornado Watch in effect until Sunday at 11pm.

The atmosphere favors fast-moving storms with a limited tornado risk due to high wind shear.

Here is the situation as it unfolds.

Garrett Lewis January 21, 20187:53 pm

Unconfirmed damage reports still coming in from Huntington/Dayton area

Garrett Lewis January 21, 20187:52 pm

Tornado potential coming down near Ozark

Garrett Lewis January 21, 20187:47 pm

Rotation weakening some on Cecil storm… still dangerous 

Garrett Lewis January 21, 20187:35 pm

Tornado risk very high Franklin Co, we think tornado is possible between Charleston and Ozark at any time

Garrett Lewis January 21, 20187:27 pm

Still LIVE on KXNW 34, Tornado Warning Extended into Franklin CO

Garrett Lewis January 21, 20187:24 pm

New storm So LeFlore Co will have rotation potential as well

Garrett Lewis January 21, 20187:18 pm

ASP reporting damage in Huntington near Water Plant, likely tornado damage

Garrett Lewis January 21, 20187:13 pm

May have had a brief tornado touchdown in Huntington area NE side of town based on radar data

Garrett Lewis January 21, 20187:05 pm

Tornado Warning , strongest rotation near Dayton

Garrett Lewis January 21, 20186:45 pm

Severe warning for LeFlore Sebastian Co, appears to be a bow segment forming could be wind damage risk with time, still can’t rule out an isolated tornado threat

Garrett Lewis January 21, 20186:31 pm

No reports of any damage from storms across the area

Garrett Lewis January 21, 20186:30 pm

Garrett Lewis January 21, 20186:27 pm


New update from Storm Prediction Center… fast moving cells with brief tornado risk continue to be main threat

Garrett Lewis January 21, 20186:03 pm

Storms continue to be disorganized at the moment. Unfortunately, the tornado risk will persist for at least a few more hours. 

Garrett Lewis January 21, 20185:43 pm

Line of storms emerging in eastern Oklahoma will be the end of this event but the line will also have a risk of damaging winds

Garrett Lewis January 21, 20185:15 pm

Cell entering Benton Co also showing some rotation potential

Garrett Lewis January 21, 20185:13 pm


The “best spin” the atmosphere is in SE Oklahoma and West Central Arkansas and diminishes farther north. This is the area we would be most concerned with tornadoes developing quickly

Garrett Lewis January 21, 20185:11 pm

This image shows 7pm Sunday… the line should fill in with storms but the severe risk will decrease with time

Garrett Lewis January 21, 20185:09 pm

Cell that prompted tornado warning in SW LeFlore County weakened quickly. We continue to watch cells in SE Oklahoma with severe and/or rotation potential