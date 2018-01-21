× Lights Out In Bentonville Due To A Blown Transformer

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Bentonville is dealing with a power outage due to a blown transformer causing some areas to be impacted, according to the Bentonville Fire Department Station 1. No word on when power would be restored.

One customer, Sheila (who asked that her last name not be used) lives in Bentonville and said the power went right after 11:30 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 21).

Her concern is that her mother is on oxygen, and other people on Touchstone Village Apartments are without power who also depend on oxygen. The apartments are located near Walton Blvd. and 20th Street.

Earlier Sunday, more than 1,200 residents in Fort Smith were without electricity for a short time, according to the OG&E outage map.

STORY DEVELOPING