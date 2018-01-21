× Mountainburg Public Schools Closed Due To Illnesses

MOUNTAINBURG (KFSM) — “School’s out on Monday (Jan. 22) and Tuesday (Jan. 23) due to illness,” said Mountainburg School Superintendent Dennis Copeland.

Copeland said it’s not just flu they’re dealing with, they have reported cases of strep throat and stomach virus.

Overall, they’re dealing with a high percentage of students, faculty and staff being sick.

The basketball games will be postponed and rescheduled.

The two days will be made up on Tuesday, February 20 and Friday, March 30.

The district is in Crawford County and serves Mountain Pine, Winslow, Mulberry, Chester, Alma and Rudy.

It’s located along U.S. Route 71 and serves more than 700 students, more than 120 faculty and staff at three schools (Widipedia source).

Here is their post from Facebook.