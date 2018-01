× Police Investigate Shooting At Fayetteville Adult Entertainment Club

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)– A shooting took place in Fayetteville early Sunday (Jan. 21) morning, according to police.

The shooting occurred at 1:30 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 21) at the Silver Dollar Cabaret on 2125 N. College Avenue.

Police say that no one is in custody at this time.

A witness told 5NEWS a man in a mask came in and opened fire. No word on any injuries.

