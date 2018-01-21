× Possible Water Plant Damage Reported In Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ark. (KFSM) — A 5NEWS crew is headed to Huntington to check on reports of damage at the Huntington Waste Water Treatment Plant believed to have been caused by severe weather.

The plant is located at the 400 block of West Oak Street.

A power line fell, which cut power to the plant and crews said they are currently waiting on the electric company to arrive to cut power to that live wire.

The plan is to use a generator to keep the waste water plant going until power can be restored.

Not far from there, in Mansfield, city leaders said the city is in the dark and almost everyone is without power right now.

STORY DEVELOPING