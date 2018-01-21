Scholarship Fund To Help Single Parents In The River Valley Afford College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVER VALLEY (KFSM)--The Single Parent Scholarship Fund was founded in 1990, and almost three decades later, it's still going strong.

The chapter in the River Valley covers Sebastian, Crawford, Franklin, Logan, Johnson and Scott counties.

They help single parents, both men and women, go back and get their secondary education.

In the video above, 5NEWS Anchor April Baker sits down with Natasha Elmore, a woman who benefited from the program as well as Abbie Cox, the executive director of the scholarship fund. She explains how you can apply.