Severe Weather Causes Power Outages In Several Counties

Posted 8:11 pm, January 21, 2018, by , Updated at 09:23PM, January 21, 2018

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) reports outages near Huntington.  On Sunday (Jan. 21) evening about 1,300 are without power as a storm rolls through the area.

Ozarks Electric Cooperative has outages as of 8 p.m.   Nearly 500 were without service, mainly people in the 72701 zip code in Washington County and 72959 zip code which has a footprint in four counties:    Crawford, Franklin, Madison and Washington.

