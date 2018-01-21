Severe Weather Causes Power Outages In Several Counties

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) reports outages near Huntington. On Sunday (Jan. 21) evening about 1,300 are without power as a storm rolls through the area.

Here is a link to SWEPCO’s outage map.

Here is a link to Ozarks Electric outage map.

Ozarks Electric Cooperative has outages as of 8 p.m. Nearly 500 were without service, mainly people in the 72701 zip code in Washington County and 72959 zip code which has a footprint in four counties: Crawford, Franklin, Madison and Washington.

STORY DEVELOPING