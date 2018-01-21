× TX: 18-Month-Old Boy Found Safe After Father Allegedly Killed Mother, Fled

SAN ANTONIO (CBS) — Authorities say an 18-month-old boy at the center of an Amber Alert has been found safe in Guadalupe County, Texas, CBS San Antonio affiliate KENS-TV reports. The boy’s father — and homicide suspect — was found in “grave condition” with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Richard Concepcion and said he fled the scene with his 18-month-old son, Aaron Joseph Concepcion. Police believe Concepcion fatally shot the child’s mother in front of her home.

San Antonio Express-News reports the child was unharmed. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told the news outlet that Concepcion is a U.S. Army veteran.

Officers responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 21) in the 10400 block of Arbor Bluff.

Multiple neighbors told KENS-TV reporter Adi Guajardo that they heard five gunshots Sunday morning.

Police originally arrived at the scene on a call requesting assistance for a child exchange and said the couple has a history of issues related to the exchanges over the past few months.

Police believe the issues stem from when Concepcion moved out of the residence where the murder took place. No other information was available on the investigation.