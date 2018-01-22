× Alan Jackson’s Honky Tonk Highway Tour Rolling Into Rogers

ROGERS (KFSM) — Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson will play the Walmart Amp this fall as part of the venue’s 2018 Cox Concert Series.

Jackson will bring his Honky Tonk Highway Tour to the AMP on Sept. 22. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday (Jan. 26).

Fans will hear the songs they love from the man who wrote them and made them famous, including his debut hit, “Here in The Real World”…signature songs such as “Chattahoochee,” “Drive” and “Gone Country”…party anthems “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Good Time” and many more, according to a news release.

Jackson’s announcement comes on the heels of Kenny Chesney’s tour being added to the concert series.

Chesney is slated to return to the AMP this summer.