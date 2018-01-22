× Bentonville Man Arrested On Child Rape, Battery Charges

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Bentonville man faces rape and battery charges after police say he raped a toddler and broke an infant’s leg.

Bentonville police on Thursday (Jan. 18) arrested Arthur James Lewis, 26, in connection with rape and second-degree domestic battery — both felonies.

Police were called Jan. 12 to Mercy Convenient Care for reports of possible child abuse when a 10-month-girl arrived with a broken tibia, according to a probable case affidavit.

Lewis told police he was sleeping when the girl woke him up crying, so he “yanked her up out of the crib” but “felt a tug,” saying she must’ve caught her leg in the crib, according to the affidavit.

Lewis said he didn’t think her injury was that severe, so he gave her some Tylenol and got her back to sleep.

During a separate interview with the other girl, a 3-year-old, investigators learned that Lewis may have raped her. The girl also said Lewis has touched her inappropriately, according to the affidavit.

When police confronted Lewis with the rape allegations, he put his head in his hands and said he didn’t want to go to jail.

Lewis requested a lawyer shortly after, so the interview was terminated. But Lewis asked police if he did rape the girl, was it possible he could “go to rehab or something,” according to the affidavit.

Lewis was being held Monday (Jan. 22) at the Benton County Jail on a $200,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Feb. 26 in Benton County Circuit Court.