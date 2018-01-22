× Daniel Gafford Named SEC Freshman Of The Week For 2nd Time

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–For the second time this season, Daniel Gafford has been named SEC Freshman of the Week. The 6’11” freshman from El Dorado averaged a double-double in two games last week.

Gafford posted 14 points and 11 rebounds in a midweek loss at Florida, before scoring 15 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks in a win over Ole Miss on Saturday.

With the award, Gafford joins an elite Razorback club. Just two other freshman have received the honor multiple times, NBA players Bobby Portis and Patrick Beverley.

For the season, the El Dorado native is shooting 62.5% from the floor, fifth best for a freshman in the country. Gafford’s averages of 12.2 points per game and 6.5 rebounds per game rank third and first respectively.

Arkansas next faces Georgia on the road, Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.