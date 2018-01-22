Fayetteville Chamber Of Commerce Announces More Jobs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- After 50 years of business, Pinnacle Food Inc. is expanding its south Fayetteville plant.

The company is building a 164,000-square-foot frozen meal manufacturing hub. This will add about 15 to 20 new jobs.

By adding the frozen manufacturing hub next to the warehouse, more than 130,000 miles of tractor-trailer traffic will be eliminated from the interstate.

Fayetteville Chamber of commerce president Steve Clark anticipates, the 30 million dollar project will help convince other major corporations to move into the city.

"When we're talking to new industries about coming to Fayetteville we say look here are people who have been with us for 50 plus years and they still believe in us, we must be doing something right,"Clark explained.

Devin Howland believes this is a significant addition to the city's new energy action plan.

"If you look at the carbon reduction of that its 218 metric tons of carbon dioxide, that's great for the environment and this project is great for the local economy."

The city projects the expansion will be complete by December of 2018.