Five Missing In Pittsburg County Gas Well Explosion

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma (KFSM) — Five people are missing in a gas well explosion in Pittsburg County, according to emergency manager Kevin Enloe.

The fire is west of Quinton – between Quinton and Featherston. Volunteer firefighters are on the scene.

Enloe said at least three medical helicopters landed at the site.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more information.