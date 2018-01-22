Mike Anderson talks about Tuesday's matchup at Georgia (5:30 p.m., SEC Network) and what the Razorbacks need to do differently to win their first road game of the season. The head coach also comments on the recent play of Darious Hall, Jaylen Barford and the SEC Freshman of the Week Daniel Gafford.
FULL INTERVIEW: Mike Anderson Previews Game At Georgia
-
FULL INTERVIEW: Mike Anderson Pleased With Balance In Win Over Ole Miss
-
FULL INTERVIEW: Mike Anderson Reflects On Roster Development
-
FULL INTERVIEW: Mike Anderson Recaps First Six SEC Games
-
FULL INTERVIEW: Mike Neighbors Previews Road Trip
-
FULL INTERVIEW: Anderson Previews Wednesday’s Game vs LSU
-
-
Saturday’s Razorback Basketball Game Officially Sold Out
-
Bret Bielema Dismissed As Arkansas Head Football Coach
-
Gus Malzahn Responds To Arkansas Rumors After SEC Championship Loss
-
VIDEO: Mike Anderson Talks Big Win Over CSUB And Starting SEC Play
-
FULL INTERVIEW: Mike Neighbors On Preparation For Florida
-
-
Arkansas Duo Captures SEC Cornhole Championship
-
Daniel Gafford Named SEC Freshman Of The Week For 2nd Time
-
Hogs Escape With Two Point Win Over Tigers