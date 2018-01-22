FULL INTERVIEW: Mike Anderson Previews Game At Georgia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mike Anderson talks about Tuesday's matchup at Georgia (5:30 p.m., SEC Network) and what the Razorbacks need to do differently to win their first road game of the season. The head coach also comments on the recent play of Darious Hall, Jaylen Barford and the SEC Freshman of the Week Daniel Gafford.