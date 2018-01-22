× How Senators Voted To End The Government Shutdown

(CNN) — The Senate voted 81-18 on a short term spending bill to reopen the government and fund it for the next three weeks through February 8. The measure now heads to the House, and then finally to President Donald Trump for his signature.

Only two Republicans — Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Mike Lee of Utah — joined with 16 Democrats to vote no against the bill. Arizona Sen. John McCain was not present for the vote as he is back in his home state receiving treatment for brain cancer.

The vote was held three days after the government officially shut down Friday at midnight.

Arkansas Senator John Boozman released the following statement:

“I am pleased that we are moving forward. Passage of this bill means the government should be reopening very quickly after this completely unnecessary shutdown. There was no reason for Senator Schumer to withhold funding for military readiness, border security, the Children’s Health Insurance Program and more while demanding an immediate solution to the issue facing DACA recipients. Let’s return to working in good faith to address the issues facing the American people, including a legislative solution that provides comprehensive immigration reform while securing our border.”

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton released this statement:

“It’s good news for the American people that the federal government will soon reopen, but it should have never been closed in the first place. I commend Senator McConnell for taking a consistent line on the immigration debate. And I’ll continue to work with my colleagues on a deal that protects both DACA recipients and hard-working Arkansans.”

Here is how every senator voted:

Alabama

Sen. Doug Jones, Democrat: YES

Sen. Richard Shelby, Republican: YES

Alaska

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Republican: YES

Sen. Dan Sullivan, Republican: YES

Arkansas

Sen. John Boozman, Republican: YES

Sen. Tom Cotton, Republican: YES

Arizona

Sen. Jeff Flake, Republican: YES

Sen. John McCain, Republican: Did not vote

California

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Democrat: NO

Sen. Kamala Harris, Democrat: NO

Colorado

Sen. Michael Bennet, Democrat: YES

Sen. Cory Gardner, Republican: YES

Connecticut

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Democrat: NO

Sen. Christopher Murphy, Democrat: NO

Delaware

Sen. Thomas Carper, Democrat: YES

Sen. Chris Coons, Democrat: YES

Florida

Sen. Bill Nelson, Democrat: YES

Sen. Marco Rubio, Republican: YES

Georgia

Sen. Johnny Isakson, Republican: YES

Sen. David Perdue, Republican: YES

Hawaii

Sen. Mazie Hirono, Democrat: NO

Sen. Brian Schatz, Democrat: YES

Iowa

Sen. Joni Ernst, Republican: YES

Sen. Chuck Grassley, Republican: YES

Idaho

Sen. Mike Crapo, Republican: YES

Sen. Jim Risch, Republican: YES

Illinois

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Democrat: YES

Sen. Dick Durbin, Democrat: YES

Indiana

Sen. Joe Donnelly, Democrat: YES

Sen. Todd Young, Republican: YES

Kansas

Sen. Jerry Moran, Republican: YES

Sen. Pat Roberts, Republican: YES

Kentucky

Sen. Mitch McConnell, Republican: YES

Sen. Rand Paul, Republican: NO

Louisiana

Sen. Bill Cassidy, Republican: YES

Sen. John Kennedy, Republican: YES

Massachusetts

Sen. Edward Markey, Democrat: NO

Sen Elizabeth Warren, Democrat: NO

Maryland

Sen. Ben Cardin, Democrat: YES

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Democrat: YES

Maine

Sen. Susan Collins, Republican: YES

Sen. Angus King, independent: YES

Michigan

Sen. Gary Peters, Democrat: YES

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, Democrat: YES

Minnesota

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Democrat: YES

Sen. Tina Smith, Democrat: YES

Missouri

Sen. Roy Blunt, Republican: YES

Sen. Claire McCaskill, Democrat: YES

Mississippi

Sen. Thad Cochran, Republican: YES

Sen. Roger Wicker, Republican: YES

Montana

Sen. Steve Daines, Republican: YES

Sen. Jon Tester, Democrat: NO

Nebraska

Sen. Deb Fischer, Republican: YES

Sen. Ben Sasse, Republican: YES

New Hampshire

Sen. Maggie Hassan, Democrat: YES

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, Democrat: YES

New Jersey

Sen. Cory Booker, Democrat: NO

Sen. Robert Menendez, Democrat: NO

New Mexico

Sen. Martin Heinrich, Democrat: YES

Sen. Tom Udall, Democrat: YES

New York

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Democrat: NO

Sen. Chuck Schumer, Democrat: YES

Nevada

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Democrat: NO

Sen. Dean Heller, Republican: YES

North Carolina

Sen. Richard Burr, Republican: YES

Sen. Thom Tillis, Republican: YES

North Dakota

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, Democrat: YES

Sen. John Hoeven, Republican: YES

Ohio

Sen. Rob Portman, Republican: YES

Sen. Sherrod Brown, Democrat: YES

Oklahoma

Sen. James Inhofe, Republican: YES

Sen. James Lankford, Republican: YES

Oregon

Sen. Jeff Merkley, Democrat: NO

Sen. Ron Wyden, Democrat: NO

Pennsylvania

Sen. Bob Casey, Democrat: YES

Sen. Pat Toomey, Republican: YES

Rhode Island

Sen. Jack Reed, Democrat: YES

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, Democrat: YES

South Carolina

Sen. Lindsey Graham, Republican: YES

Sen. Tim Scott, Republican: YES

South Dakota

Sen. Mike Rounds, Republican: YES

Sen. John Thune, Republican: YES

Tennessee

Sen. Lamar Alexander, Republican: YES

Sen. Bob Corker, Republican: YES

Texas

Sen. John Cornyn, Republican: YES

Sen. Ted Cruz, Republican: YES

Utah

Sen. Orrin Hatch, Republican: YES

Sen. Mike Lee, Republican: NO

Virginia

Sen. Tim Kaine, Democrat: YES

Sen. Mark Warner, Democrat: YES

Vermont

Sen. Patrick Leahy, Democrat: NO

Sen. Bernie Sanders, independent: NO

Washington

Sen. Maria Cantwell, Democrat: YES

Sen. Patty Murray, Democrat: YES

West Virginia

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, Republican: YES

Sen. Joe Manchin, Democrat: YES

Wisconsin

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Democrat: YES

Sen. Ron Johnson, Republican: YES

Wyoming

Sen. John Barrasso, Republican: YES

Sen. Michael Enzi, Republican: YES