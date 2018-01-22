How Senators Voted To End The Government Shutdown
(CNN) — The Senate voted 81-18 on a short term spending bill to reopen the government and fund it for the next three weeks through February 8. The measure now heads to the House, and then finally to President Donald Trump for his signature.
Only two Republicans — Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Mike Lee of Utah — joined with 16 Democrats to vote no against the bill. Arizona Sen. John McCain was not present for the vote as he is back in his home state receiving treatment for brain cancer.
The vote was held three days after the government officially shut down Friday at midnight.
Arkansas Senator John Boozman released the following statement:
“I am pleased that we are moving forward. Passage of this bill means the government should be reopening very quickly after this completely unnecessary shutdown. There was no reason for Senator Schumer to withhold funding for military readiness, border security, the Children’s Health Insurance Program and more while demanding an immediate solution to the issue facing DACA recipients. Let’s return to working in good faith to address the issues facing the American people, including a legislative solution that provides comprehensive immigration reform while securing our border.”
Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton released this statement:
“It’s good news for the American people that the federal government will soon reopen, but it should have never been closed in the first place. I commend Senator McConnell for taking a consistent line on the immigration debate. And I’ll continue to work with my colleagues on a deal that protects both DACA recipients and hard-working Arkansans.”
Here is how every senator voted:
Alabama
Sen. Doug Jones, Democrat: YES
Sen. Richard Shelby, Republican: YES
Alaska
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Republican: YES
Sen. Dan Sullivan, Republican: YES
Arkansas
Sen. John Boozman, Republican: YES
Sen. Tom Cotton, Republican: YES
Arizona
Sen. Jeff Flake, Republican: YES
Sen. John McCain, Republican: Did not vote
California
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Democrat: NO
Sen. Kamala Harris, Democrat: NO
Colorado
Sen. Michael Bennet, Democrat: YES
Sen. Cory Gardner, Republican: YES
Connecticut
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Democrat: NO
Sen. Christopher Murphy, Democrat: NO
Delaware
Sen. Thomas Carper, Democrat: YES
Sen. Chris Coons, Democrat: YES
Florida
Sen. Bill Nelson, Democrat: YES
Sen. Marco Rubio, Republican: YES
Georgia
Sen. Johnny Isakson, Republican: YES
Sen. David Perdue, Republican: YES
Hawaii
Sen. Mazie Hirono, Democrat: NO
Sen. Brian Schatz, Democrat: YES
Iowa
Sen. Joni Ernst, Republican: YES
Sen. Chuck Grassley, Republican: YES
Idaho
Sen. Mike Crapo, Republican: YES
Sen. Jim Risch, Republican: YES
Illinois
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Democrat: YES
Sen. Dick Durbin, Democrat: YES
Indiana
Sen. Joe Donnelly, Democrat: YES
Sen. Todd Young, Republican: YES
Kansas
Sen. Jerry Moran, Republican: YES
Sen. Pat Roberts, Republican: YES
Kentucky
Sen. Mitch McConnell, Republican: YES
Sen. Rand Paul, Republican: NO
Louisiana
Sen. Bill Cassidy, Republican: YES
Sen. John Kennedy, Republican: YES
Massachusetts
Sen. Edward Markey, Democrat: NO
Sen Elizabeth Warren, Democrat: NO
Maryland
Sen. Ben Cardin, Democrat: YES
Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Democrat: YES
Maine
Sen. Susan Collins, Republican: YES
Sen. Angus King, independent: YES
Michigan
Sen. Gary Peters, Democrat: YES
Sen. Debbie Stabenow, Democrat: YES
Minnesota
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Democrat: YES
Sen. Tina Smith, Democrat: YES
Missouri
Sen. Roy Blunt, Republican: YES
Sen. Claire McCaskill, Democrat: YES
Mississippi
Sen. Thad Cochran, Republican: YES
Sen. Roger Wicker, Republican: YES
Montana
Sen. Steve Daines, Republican: YES
Sen. Jon Tester, Democrat: NO
Nebraska
Sen. Deb Fischer, Republican: YES
Sen. Ben Sasse, Republican: YES
New Hampshire
Sen. Maggie Hassan, Democrat: YES
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, Democrat: YES
New Jersey
Sen. Cory Booker, Democrat: NO
Sen. Robert Menendez, Democrat: NO
New Mexico
Sen. Martin Heinrich, Democrat: YES
Sen. Tom Udall, Democrat: YES
New York
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Democrat: NO
Sen. Chuck Schumer, Democrat: YES
Nevada
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Democrat: NO
Sen. Dean Heller, Republican: YES
North Carolina
Sen. Richard Burr, Republican: YES
Sen. Thom Tillis, Republican: YES
North Dakota
Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, Democrat: YES
Sen. John Hoeven, Republican: YES
Ohio
Sen. Rob Portman, Republican: YES
Sen. Sherrod Brown, Democrat: YES
Oklahoma
Sen. James Inhofe, Republican: YES
Sen. James Lankford, Republican: YES
Oregon
Sen. Jeff Merkley, Democrat: NO
Sen. Ron Wyden, Democrat: NO
Pennsylvania
Sen. Bob Casey, Democrat: YES
Sen. Pat Toomey, Republican: YES
Rhode Island
Sen. Jack Reed, Democrat: YES
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, Democrat: YES
South Carolina
Sen. Lindsey Graham, Republican: YES
Sen. Tim Scott, Republican: YES
South Dakota
Sen. Mike Rounds, Republican: YES
Sen. John Thune, Republican: YES
Tennessee
Sen. Lamar Alexander, Republican: YES
Sen. Bob Corker, Republican: YES
Texas
Sen. John Cornyn, Republican: YES
Sen. Ted Cruz, Republican: YES
Utah
Sen. Orrin Hatch, Republican: YES
Sen. Mike Lee, Republican: NO
Virginia
Sen. Tim Kaine, Democrat: YES
Sen. Mark Warner, Democrat: YES
Vermont
Sen. Patrick Leahy, Democrat: NO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, independent: NO
Washington
Sen. Maria Cantwell, Democrat: YES
Sen. Patty Murray, Democrat: YES
West Virginia
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, Republican: YES
Sen. Joe Manchin, Democrat: YES
Wisconsin
Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Democrat: YES
Sen. Ron Johnson, Republican: YES
Wyoming
Sen. John Barrasso, Republican: YES
Sen. Michael Enzi, Republican: YES