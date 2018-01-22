× John Dylan Adams Accepts Plea Deal In Death Of Tenn. Nursing Student Holly Bobo

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (CBS News) — The brother of a man serving life in prison for kidnapping, raping and killing Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo has pleaded guilty to facilitating her murder and kidnapping.

A judge has accepted a plea deal, imposing a 35-year-sentence on John Dylan Adams. His so-called Alford plea means that he maintains his innocence, but acknowledges that prosecutors have enough evidence to convict him of facilitating first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping.

The plea, entered Monday during a hearing in Savannah, Tennessee, means he cannot appeal.

Bobo was 20 when she disappeared from her home in Parsons in April 2011. Her remains were found in September 2014 in woods not far from her home.

No useful DNA evidence was recovered. Investigators relied on witness testimony.

Adams’ older brother Zachary Adams is serving life plus 50 years in prison for kidnapping, raping and killing Bobo.

Judge C. Creed McGinley said he was grateful the plea will spare Bobo’s family from the ordeal of another trial.

“I know that no one’s happy with this, you can’t be,” McGinley said. “But I’m particularly happy that the family will be spared going through another extensive trial on this.”

