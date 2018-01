Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wind continues to be the big story this afternoon with gusty west and northwest winds pouring in from the low pressure system across Kansas.

Gusts have been approaching 40mph this afternoon.

Most of the surfaces are coated with a thin layer of mud from the rain last night that mixed with dust blowing in from Texas.

The winds will weaken by Tuesday with calm weather expected for most of the upcoming week.

-Garrett