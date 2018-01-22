× Local Man Pleads Guilty To Enticing Two Minors

OKLAHOMA (KFSM) — A Muldrow man has pleaded guilty to enticing minors for sexual purposes, according to The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

Michael Aaron Campbell, 21, of Muldrow pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of enticing a minor using a facility of interstate commerce, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

During June and July 2017, Campbell used the internet and a phone to contact two children, one he thought was younger than 16 and the other younger than 14, for sexual activity, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Campbell faces more than 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.