Nearby Business Reacts To Fayetteville Strip Club Shooting

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The shooting at a strip club along College Avenue in Fayetteville early Sunday (Jan. 21) morning has prompted a police investigation.

Richard Morgan's tattoo shop sits two buildings north of the Silver Dollar Cabaret along College Avenue in Fayetteville.

Early Sunday morning, a man fired at least a dozen shots at the back of the building, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. The bullet holes left behind are clearly visible, with each accompanied by an evidence marker.

The Beeline Tattoo and Piercing owner said the close proximity of the shooting was a little concerning for him.

"Something could have went wrong and came this way... you know," Morgan said. "Bullets flying this way or whatever, yeah, it does concern me on that part."

Authorities believe an argument between a Silver Dollar employee and a man led to the shooting. An employee is also said to have been grazed by a ricocheted bullet, but is said to be okay.

This isn't the first incident to take place at Silver Dollar Cabaret. In August 2016, a man received non life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a fight in the parking lot.

Morgan said the shooting gives him slight pause, but added he's not letting it phase him.

"Does it disturb me? Yeah," Morgan added. "I feel sorry for the people involved, but what can you do? People are just going to do what they're going to do nowadays."

The suspect took off from the scene following the incident. Fayetteville Police do not have a suspect in custody, and they have released few details about the suspect.

If you have information related to the shooing, you are asked to reach out to Fayetteville police.