Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting Near Sequoyah Memorial Hospital

SALLISAW (KFSM)– Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near Sequoyah Memorial Hospital.

According to police, the overnight shooting happened on Sunday (Jan. 21). Police say the incident began with a traffic stop and escalated to a shooting.

Right now, it’s unknown if anyone involved in the shooting was hurt.

Oklahoma State Bureau Of Investigations have taken over the case and are looking into what led to the shooting.

