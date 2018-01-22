× One Person Injured After Early Morning House Fire

WHEELER (KFSM)– One person is injured after an early morning house fire on Monday (Jan. 22).

Fire crews were dispatched to a home on 17886 Clear Water Rd. Police say one person has been hospitalized but their condition is unknown at this time.

There is no word if the home was completely destroyed but teams from Wedington, Wheeler and Tontitown all responded to the fire.

The cause of fire is still under investigation.

