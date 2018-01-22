× Pinnacle Foods Announces Plant Expansion; New Jobs In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Pinnacle Foods, Inc. announced Monday (Jan. 22) plans for the expansion of its frozen meal manufacturing hub.

The company will build a 164,000 square-foot warehouse connected directly to its existing building. The warehouse will be used for frozen goods.

Pinnacle Foods will hire numerous employees to run the facility once it is operational.

“We are pleased to be working in partnership with Fayetteville community leaders to expand our facility and bring more jobs to the area,” said Chad Whyte, Vice President Logistics and Warehousing, Pinnacle Foods Inc. “This project is good for Pinnacle, Fayetteville, and the environment.”

More than 130,000 miles of tractor-trailer traffic will be eliminated from Interstate 49 by locating the warehouse with the manufacturing plant.

“Pinnacle has a long history of expanding and investing in our community. This project is good for the environment and our economy. Thank you to Pinnacle for its continued investment in this great city,” Mayor Lioneld Jordan said.