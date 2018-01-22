× Police: Springdale Woman Stole Beer, Ran Over Clerk

LOWELL (KFSM) — A Springdale woman is accused of running over a gas station clerk after she and a juvenile stole a case of beer from Kum & Go.

Cassandra Ramos-Salazar, 21, was arrested Saturday (Jan. 20) in connection with two counts of aggravated robbery, first-degree battery and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident — all felonies.

Ramos-Salazar also faces a misdemeanor theft of property charge.

Lowell police were called about 6 a.m. to the store at 978 W. Pleasant Grove Road. A clerk said someone stole a case of beer, ran outside to a waiting vehicle and then drove off, according to a probable case affidavit.

Another clerk attempted to stop them in the parking lot but he was run over and dragged a short distance, according to the affidavit.

The man was taken to Mercy Hospital in Rogers and he was listed Monday (Jan. 22) in good condition, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

Lowell police issued a be-on-the-lookout after identifying the vehicle — a Chrysler 200 — and the suspects from surveillance video.

Three hours later, Springdale police found Ramos-Salazar and the juvenile asleep in the vehicle and arrested them.

Ramos-Salazr was being held Monday at the Benton County Jail on a $100,000 bond. She has a hearing set for Feb. 26 in Benton County Circuit Court.

The juvenile was taken to the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center.