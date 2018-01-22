× Police: Woman Admits Fatally Stabbing Children After Her Husband Filed For Divorce

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (CBS News) — A central Indiana woman has pleaded guilty to two counts of murder in the fatal stabbings of her young children after her husband filed for divorce.

WISH-TV reports 31-year-old Brandi Worley’s plea agreement was accepted Friday in Montgomery Circuit Court. Sentencing is scheduled for March 19.

The Nov. 17, 2016, attack killed 7-year-old Tyler and 3-year-old Charlee Worley. Police said Worley called 911, admitting the crime. She also was treated for self-inflicted stab wounds to her neck.

“I just stabbed myself and I killed my two children,” Worley said in the 911 audio obtained by CBS affiliate WTTV.

When the dispatcher asked Worley what caused her to do that, she replied, “My husband wanted a divorce and wanted to take my kids. And I don’t want him to have my kids.”

First responders found the children dead at the family’s Darlington home about 40 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Her husband, Jason Worley, told officers he was asleep downstairs when the attack occurred.