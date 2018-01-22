× Rogers Police, FBI Bust Alleged Prostitution Ring Involving Minor

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers police have arrested four people for running a prostitution ring out of a home on East Necessary Road after a joint investigation with the FBI revealed the home was being used to solicit sex with a 17-year-old girl.

Corey Glenn, 42; Christopher Haynes, 36; Savannah Schmid, 23; and Diana Hernandez, 25, were arrested Saturday (Jan. 20) in connection with trafficking of persons, a Class Y felony.

Federal agents learned Friday (Jan. 19) about the alleged ring after receiving a tip that the girl was involved in prostitution at the home at 402 E. Necessary Road, according to a probable cause affidavit.

After using an alias to set up a “date” with the girl, police served a search warrant on the home, where they found Schmid, Haynes, Glenn and Hernandez. The girl was found hiding under a blanket in a back bedroom, according to the affidavit.

The girl told police she wasn’t forced into prostitution, but said she’d made $900 during two sexual encounters at the house.

Hernandez said she and Glenn were involved in prostitution and that the girl and Schmid were at the house for a “date,” according to the affidavit. Hernandez denied knowing that the girl was underage.

Haynes, who admitted to being involved in prostitution in the past, said he didn’t realize what was happening until Glenn told him they needed to go into a backroom so they wouldn’t “interfere with the date,” according to the affidavit.

Glenn denied running a prostitution ring from his home.

Glenn and Hernandez both have previous arrests for prostitution, according to the affidavit.

Glenn and Haynes were being held Monday (Jan. 22) at the Benton County Jail on a $75,000 bonds. Schmid was also in the jail on a $20,000 bond.

Hernandez is free on $75,000 bond.

Class Y felonies are the most serious crimes in Arkansas not punishable by death. A person convicted of a Class Y felony could face life in prison, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401.