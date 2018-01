ROGERS (KFSM) — Police are searching for a man and woman who they say stole electronics and jewelry from Kohl’s.

The suspects shoplifted at Kohl’s, 301 N. 46th St., according to Rogers police.

The crime was reported about 3:30 p.m. Jan 10, according to police.

The suspects were last seen in a dark-colored Chevrolet Cobalt, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Rogers police at 636-4141.